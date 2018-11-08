Home World

Donald Trump says China no longer in race to surpass US as top economic power 

The US is currently the world's number one economy, while China has emerged as the second largest after replacing Japan.

Published: 08th November 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

US and China

Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G-20 meeting in Argentina (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: China is no longer in a position to supersede America as the top global economic power, US President Donald Trump has said, attributing it to the policies initiated by him.

China and the US are currently locked in an ongoing trade war as each country has introduced tariffs on goods traded between each other.

Trump has promised to fix China's "longtime abuse of the broken international system and unfair practices".

Addressing a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said, "China would have superseded us in two years as an economic power; now they are not even close."

READ | US to exempt China, India, Japan from Iran oil sanctions: Mike Pompeo

The US is currently the world's number one economy, while China has emerged as the second largest after replacing Japan.

US President Donald Trump | AFP

The President claimed that after he expressed his concerns about the 'Made in China 2025' policy to the Chinese, they dropped the programme.

"China got rid of their China '25 because I found it very insulting. I said that to them. I said, 'China '25 is very insulting because China '25 means in 2025, they are going to take over, economically, the world," Trump said, adding, "I said, 'that's not happening."

'Made in China 2025' is a strategic plan of the communist giant under which it plans to increase the domestic content of core materials to 40 per cent by 2020 and 70 per cent by 2025.

READ | US accuses China of trying to influence Americans ahead of midterm polls

According to observers, it as an attempt to move the country's manufacturing up the value chain and become a major manufacturing power in direct competition with the US.

Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G-20 meeting in Argentinian capital Buenos Aires where trade is expected to be among the main topics discussed.

Though negotiations between the US and China have reached a deadlock, Trump suggested that he expects a "good meeting" with his Chinese counterpart.

"We have gone it way up, they (China) have gone down. I don't want them to go down. We shall have a good meeting and we are going to see what we can do.

We are going to try and make a deal with China because I want to have great relationships with President Xi, as I do, and also with China," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump China economy Chinese economy US China trade war US China trade war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp