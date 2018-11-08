Dr Lotay Tshering sworn in as Bhutan's new prime minister

By UNI

THIMPU: Dr Lotay Tshering, a former urological surgeon, has been sworn in as Bhutan's new Prime Minister.

In a traditional Bhutanese ceremony held here in the capital, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conferred symbolic scarves to Lotay Tshering, xinxua reported adding president of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) party that won 30 of the 47 seats in the general round of the parliamentary election held on Oct.

18 this year was also conferred with symbolic scarves.

Lotay Tshering promised to work for the change to narrow the growing gap between the poor and rich in a press statement released by his party two days before.

All 10 ministers of the newly-formed cabinet, leader of the opposition party Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), the speaker of National Assembly were also conferred with scarves on Wednesday.