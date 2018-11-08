Home World

President Trump calls CNN reporter 'rude, terrible person'; White House suspends his press pass

A visibly angry Trump had called reporter Jim Acosta a "rude, terrible person," after the CNN White House correspondent refused the president's orders to sit down and give up the microphone.

Published: 08th November 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The White House. (File photo|AP)

The White House. (File photo|AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of a CNN reporter who earlier sparred with Donald Trump at a news conference, in which the US president branded the journalist an "enemy of the people."

A visibly angry Trump had called reporter Jim Acosta a "rude, terrible person," after the CNN White House correspondent refused the president's orders to sit down and give up the microphone during the conference one day after the US midterm vote.

"The White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders hours later, referring to Acosta, who then tweeted that he had been denied White House entry.

The heated exchange began after the prominent journalist clung to the microphone and persisted with questions about the president's views on a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the US border.

Trump said "that's enough!" and a White House intern unsuccessfully tried to take the microphone from the CNN journalist.

"President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration," Sanders said in her statement.

"We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable," she said.

Acosta shot back at the accusation of misconduct, tweeting "this is a lie" -- as his network and a number of Washington journalists who had been at the press conference voiced support for him.

"Secretary Sanders lied," CNN said in a statement, saying the press pass suspension was "done in retaliation for challenging questions." 

Sanders "provided fraudulent accusations and cited an incident that never happened," the US cable network said.

"This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better. Jim Acosta has our full support."

'Ongoing attacks'
An association representing the Washington press corps urged the White House to "immediately reverse this weak and misguided action."

"The White House Correspondents' Association strongly objects to the Trump Administration's decision to use US Secret Service security credentials as a tool to punish a reporter with whom it has a difficult relationship," the group said. "Revoking access to the White House complex is a reaction out of line to the purported offense and is unacceptable."

It was the latest in a long history of fiery run-ins between the mercurial Republican leader and Acosta.

At the conference Trump, when asked if he had "demonized immigrants" during the midterms campaign, replied: "No, I want them to come into the country. But they have to come in legally."

Acosta persisted, saying: "They are hundreds of miles away. That is not an invasion."

At that point, the president snapped.

"Honestly, I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be higher," Trump said.

As the reporter continued, Trump declared: "That's enough, put down the mic" and walked away from his own podium, as if leaving.

The intern attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta, who nevertheless tried to shout out one last question.

Waving his finger, Trump berated him. 

"I'll tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN," he said.

When NBC reporter Peter Alexander took the mic for the next question, he defended Acosta as a "diligent reporter" -- earning Trump's ire.

"I'm not a fan of yours either. To be honest. You aren't the best," he said.

Looking back at Acosta, who again rose up in his own defense, Trump added: "When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US midterm elections CNN donald trump Mexican caravan Jim Acosta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp