Home World

Sikh businessman Harry Singh Sidhu elected mayor of Anaheim city in California

Once sworn in, mayor-elect Sidhu will be one of the few Sikh mayors in the US, which includes Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla of Hoboken and Mayor Preet Didbal of Yuba City.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Singh Sidhu

New Anaheim mayor Harry Singh Sidhu (Photo | We Are Sikhs/ Facebook)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Successful Indian American businessman Harry Singh Sidhu has been elected as mayor of Anaheim, one of the largest cities in the state of California.

Sidhu who served as member of the Anaheim City Council for eight years from 2002 to 2012, defeated Ashleigh Aitken in the November 6 mid-term elections.

He would be the first Sikh mayor of the city.

"I am honoured and thrilled to lead the charge in unifying our city once again," said Sidhu after his electoral victory.

Born in India, Sidhu moved to the US along with his parents in 1974 as a permanent resident and settled in Philadelphia.

Once sworn in, mayor-elect Sidhu will be one of the few Sikh mayors in the US, which includes Mayor Ravinder Singh Bhalla of Hoboken and Mayor Preet Didbal of Yuba City.

"It is incredibly exciting to see Mr Sidhu, a Sikh, become mayor of such a large and diverse city. I look forward to engaging with him on issues that impact Sikhs in Anaheim, and the larger Orange County region," said Jas Sajjan, Director of Public Policy for the National Sikh Campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indians in US Indian Americans Harry Singh Sidhu Anaheim Mayor

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • SDB
    He has the support of Walt Disney like other victorious candidates and they will support Disney's effort to limit wages and benefits for its thousands of workers.
    20 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp