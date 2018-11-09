Home World

Stephen Hawking's wheelchair and doctoral thesis sold in multimillion dollar auction

The motorised chair, used by the physicist after he was paralysed with motor neuron disease, sold for 296,750 pounds in a Christie's online auction.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stephen Hawking (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

LONDON: A wheelchair used by Stephen Hawking has sold at auction for almost 300,000 pounds (USD 393,000), while a copy of the scientist's doctoral thesis fetched almost 585,000 pounds (USD 767,000.)

The motorised chair, used by the physicist after he was paralysed with motor neuron disease, sold for 296,750 pounds in a Christie's online auction.

It had been expected to fetch 10,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds.

Proceeds from the chair's sale will go to the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Hawking's 1965 thesis on the origins of the universe sold for 584,750 pounds, more than three times its pre-sale estimate, in the auction that ended Thursday.

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, Hawking died in March at 76.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Hawking Stephen Hawking wheelchair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp