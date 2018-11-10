Home World

Exiled Chinese author in Hong Kong urges 'courage' to defend free speech

The venue battle fuelled growing concerns that semi-autonomous Hong Kong's freedoms are fast disappearing under an assertive Beijing.

Published: 10th November 2018 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese author

Chinese dissident writer Ma Jian speaks to media after his press conference at the Tai Kwun venue in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

HONG KONG: Dissident Chinese author Ma Jian hit out at threats to freedom of speech Saturday saying it was the "basis of civilisation" after a struggle to find a venue to host his talks at Hong Kong's literary festival.

The venue battle fuelled growing concerns that semi-autonomous Hong Kong's freedoms are fast disappearing under an assertive Beijing.

Ma, whose books are banned in mainland China, is due to promote his latest novel "China Dream" at two speaking events Saturday.

The title plays on Chinese President Xi Jinping's rhetoric of national rejuvenation and is described by publisher Penguin as "a biting satire of totalitarianism".

"Self-censorship is nothing wonderful and we have to have the courage to break that," he told reporters Saturday morning at a press conference at the new Tai Kwun arts centre, which hosts the Hong Kong International Literary Festival and had originally cancelled his talks. The venue reinstated them at the eleventh hour Friday after a replacement location also dropped out. Ma, 65, said Tai Kwun's last-minute change of heart showed that "self-censorship had failed".

"The freedom to speak is the basis of our civilisation," he added.

"We have to safeguard our freedom of expression. We have to safeguard our civilisation."

He agreed freedom of speech in Hong Kong was shrinking and that people felt a "lack of security" but said the attention given to the cancellation of his talks and the reversal of the decision had unified people and could be the "beginning of change".

Ma, who lives in London and is a British passport holder as well as holding Hong Kong residency, said he had informed his local MP that he was coming to Hong Kong and they had told the British foreign ministry.

"I know that they would protect me if I ever disappeared and would look for me," he said.

"This is what I can do in a democratic country." Tai Kwun's director Timothy Calnin said Thursday it had cancelled Ma's talks because it did not want to be "a platform to promote the political interests of any individual."

Backtracking Friday, Calnin said public statements by Ma had clarified he would not use the venue to "promote his personal political interests".

Ma had said from the beginning of the row that he is a novelist, not a politician.

"If anybody separates the political elements from other things in novels, that only shows the ignorance of that person," he told reporters.

He added that the fact he had entered Hong Kong freely after concerns he would not be allowed in made him think the government had not been involved in the two venues' decisions to bar him.

Literary festival organisers said they could not comment when asked by reporters Saturday for more detail on the reasons Tai Kwun had given them for the original cancellations and the backtrack.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exiled Chinese author Ma Jian freedom of speech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp