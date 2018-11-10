Home World

Seoul says both Koreas complete disarming 22 guard posts

The official says soldiers on Saturday completed disarming 11 guard posts on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas.

Published: 10th November 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Korean_summit_Nuke

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, in talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: A South Korean Defense Ministry official says the North and South Korean militaries have completed withdrawing troops and firearms from 22 front-line guard posts as they continue to implement a wide-ranging agreement reached in September to reduce tensions.

READ | Seoul earmarks more than USD 260 million for rail, roads in North

The official says soldiers on Saturday completed disarming 11 guard posts on the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas.

The official says the ministry believes the North has also finished withdrawing personnel and weapons from 11 guard posts on the northern side of the DMZ.

READ | Korean leaders Moon Jae-in, Kim-Jong-Un to meet soon in Seoul

The Koreas plan to destroy 20 of the structures by the end of November, while symbolically leaving one demilitarized guard post on each side. They plan to jointly verify the results in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Korean peninsula Koreas South Korean Defense Ministry south korea north korea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp