Home World

Singapore summit: Pence and Modi to discuss bilateral, defence cooperation, says White House

Modi and Pence are scheduled to meet during the ASEAN and East Asia Summit in Singapore next week.

Published: 10th November 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would discuss India-US defence cooperation and bilateral relationship during their meeting in Singapore next week, the White House said Saturday, asserting that "sky is the limit" for New Delhi's role in the Indo-Pacific region.

"They would be talking about the bilateral relationship and a defence cooperation in the kind of larger context. I can't really say if they'll get into trade (ties) specifically at this time," a senior administration official told foreign journalists during a conference call Saturday.

Modi and Pence are scheduled to meet during the ASEAN and East Asia Summit in Singapore next week.

Pence leaves on a four-nation Asia trip over the weekend, that would take him to Japan, Australia, Singapore and Papua New Guinea.

He will be representing President Donald Trump at the ASEAN and East Asia Summit in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Papua New Guinea.

Responding to a question, the official said the two leaders would be talking about "a common vision" for maintaining what the US refers to a free and open Indo-Pacific as India has talked about the Act East policy and their "enormous convergence" in these two approaches.

In some respect, these are different names for common approach and talking about some of those common principles that "we share, seeks to promote and sustain including a freedom of navigation and overflight, sustainable development for the region; the importance of ASEAN and the role that they play, as well as a major democracy in the region that we have very good relations in common with like Japan," the senior administration official said.

"Really the role for India (in Indo-Pacific region), the sky's the limit, "he said when asked about what role the US sees for India in the region and President Trump's Indo-Pacific policy.

Noting that India is "such a huge component" of the Indo-Pacific region, the official said, "It is the second largest population, the world's largest democracy, while the United States is the world's second largest democracy.

" He added that India is not only the dominant feature geographically, but also politically and culturally in the Indian Ocean.

"With this administration there is a significant increase in quality and tempo of interaction from the top leadership on down," the White House official said.

Referring to the recent two plus two dialogue in New Delhi, he said Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a "very, very good" meeting.

"It was amazing to see the amount of progress that's been made in areas of cooperation as part of our partnership," said the official, who spoke with foreign reporters on condition of anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASEAN summit 2018 Modi-Pence meet India-US relations Singapore summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp