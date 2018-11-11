Home World

Donald Trump hails America's 'great warriors' in WWI cemetery visit

Speaking at Suresnes cemetery in the western Paris suburbs Trump hailed the "great warriors who gave everything for family, country, God and freedom".

Published: 11th November 2018 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: President Donald Trump paid tribute to the "great warriors" who died in World War I as he visited a US cemetery in France, a day after drawing fire for cancelling a similar trip due to bad weather.

Speaking at Suresnes cemetery in the western Paris suburbs Trump hailed the "great warriors who gave everything for family, country, God and freedom".

Trump, who is in Paris to attend ceremonies marking the centenary of the end of the war, also paid tribute to the French and other Allied troops killed in "one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history".

Hailing the "American and French patriots" who served in the war, he said: "It is our duty to preserve the civilisation they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago."

The US leader was heavily criticised for cancelling a trip to Belleau Wood battlefield in northern France on Saturday due to the rain, with some critics accusing him of disrespecting America's war dead.

On Sunday, he braved the continuing wet weather to remember those who braved "rain, hail, snow, mud, poisonous gas, bullets and mortar" fire in pursuit of a "great, great victory".

Speaking at an open-air podium, without an umbrella, he named World War II veterans present and thanked them each in turn.

Addressing one veteran, he joked: "You look so comfortable up there under shelter as we're getting drenched.

You're very smart people!" Earlier, Trump joined dozens of other leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for a solemn ceremony hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at the Arc de Triomphe war monument on the Champs-Elysees.

Trump said he and his wife Melania were "deeply honoured" to have been in attendance.

"It was very beautiful, so well done," he said.

Over 1,500 US soldiers who fought in World War, I are buried at the hillside cemetery in Suresnes.

Some 2,289 others are buried at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery next to Belleau Wood.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump World War I

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp