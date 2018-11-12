Home World

Canadian intelligence has heard recordings of Jamal Khashoggi's murder: Justin Trudeau

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had given the "tapes" to some countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become the first Western leader to acknowledge his country's intelligence agencies have listened to recordings of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

ALSO READ | Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's corpse went down the drains: Turkish media

Trudeau, speaking in Paris Monday, said: "Canada has been fully briefed up on what Turkey had to share."

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had given the "tapes" to some countries, but the Canadian leader is the first since that announcement to officially confirm that his country's intelligence has heard the audio.

He added that he personally had not heard the recording.

Trudeau said he thanked Erdogan for "his strength in responding to the Khashoggi situation" on the sidelines of the WWI centenary ceremonies this weekend.

Trudeau didn't give details of what was on the recording.

