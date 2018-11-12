North Korea removes 636 landmines from border with South Korea

Home World

The South Korean Army has begun mobilizing bulldozers to take down 10 of its 11 posts while planning to maintain one along the east coast set up shortly after the Korean War ceasefire in 1953.

Mount Paekdu-Koreas

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the Mount Paektu in North Korea, Sept. 20, 2018. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: North Korea has removed 636 landmines from the truce village of Panmunjom straddling the border with South Korea, Seoul's Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-Doo said on Monday.

The task was part of the military deal both countries signed at their September summit in which Seoul and Pyongyang decided to remove landmines around the South Korean border town of Cheorwon, 90 km northeast of Seoul, and next to the Joint Security Zone, Yonhap news agency reported.

"There were no land mines found in our region and the North informed us that it has removed more than 600 land mines," Jeong said at a National Assembly session.

He also said that the two neighbours on Sunday concluded the withdrawal of troops and equipment from 11 border guard posts.

South Korea was operating 60 positions in the Demilitarized Zone along with outposts while the North has more than 160, the minister said.

The South Korean Army has begun mobilizing bulldozers to take down 10 of its 11 posts while planning to maintain one along the east coast set up shortly after the Korean War ceasefire in 1953.

The North is also expected to retain one.

"The irreversible demolition of guard posts is the most tangible and symbolic measure to fundamentally prevent accidental clashes between South and North Korea and build confidence," said South Korean General Kim Yong-woo during the inspection of the destruction of a post.

