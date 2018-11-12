Home World

Pakistan arrests 12 Indian fishermen

They were arrested over the weekend by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

Published: 12th November 2018 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Twelve Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters off the coast of Sindh province, a security official said Monday.

They were arrested over the weekend by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

A security official told PTI that two boats of the fishermen were also confiscated. "The fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police Station in Karachi to register a case against them for illegal entering into Pakistan," the official said.

A case has been registered against them at the Dock Police Station in Karachi. Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to the absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between Pakistan and India near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea.

They languish in jails until they are set free on certain occasions. Last month, the PMSA arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their three boats.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan arrests Indians Indian fishermen arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp