Reports of Asia Bibi leaving Pakistan 'false, baseless': Foreign Ministry

Asia was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 for allegedly insulting Islam during an argument with three Muslim women.

Published: 12th November 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday refuted social media reports of Asia Bibi, the Christian woman, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court for blasphemy charges last month, of leaving the country.

Terming the reports as "false and baseless", a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said, "Asia Bibi has not left Pakistan and she is in the country," Geo News reported.

READ HERE: Fearing for life, Asia Bibi's lawyer flees Pakistan; requests government to protect family

Last week, the Foreign Office had dismissed reports of Asia and her family leaving Pakistan.

On November 7, Asia was released from a women's prison in Multan after the completion of all formalities by the jail administration. However, speculations were rife that she had left the country soon after she was released from prison.

On October 31, mass protests had erupted in various parts of Pakistan after the country's top court acquitted Asia pertaining to a blasphemy case.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard Asia's 2014 appeal against her conviction and death sentence and overturned the ruling in favour of her.

ALSO READ: Life in the shadows: Pakistani Christians fear arrest in Thailand

Asia was convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 for allegedly insulting Islam during an argument with three Muslim women.

Meanwhile, Asia's lawyer, Saif-ul-Mulook, who fled Pakistan, following threats to his life told CNN last week that an asylum application was filed in the Netherlands for Asia and her family, and the same was submitted to the authorities. 

