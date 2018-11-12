Home World

UN chief expresses concern over dissolving of Sri Lankan Parliament

The UN chief has expressed concern over Sri Lankan political turmoil and emphasised the "utmost importance" of respecting the democratic processes in the island nation.

Published: 12th November 2018 01:03 AM

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres (File | AP)

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over Sri Lankan President's decision to dissolve the nation's Parliament, he said in a statement on Saturday.

Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said, " The Secretary-General "learned with concern" Sirisena's decision to dissolve Sri Lanka's parliament and move to new parliamentary elections.

Guterres underlined the "utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the rule of law and due process."

He renewed his call on the Sri Lankan government to ensure peace and safety for all the countrymen and uphold its commitments to human rights, justice and reconciliation, The EurAsian times reported.

Sri Lanka is facing a political turmoil after Sirisena sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 and replaced him with former President Rajapaksa.

As the political crisis intensified, President Sirsena dissolved the Parliament and announced snap polls on January 5.

It became evident that he did not have enough support in the House for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe, has refused to vacate his official residence, and called it as a "constitutional coup".

Further, he said, "he is the lawful Prime Minister and that the President has no constitutional right to replace him".

Guterres earlier said he was following Sri Lanka's deepening political crisis with "great concern" and called on the nation's government to respect democratic values and constitutional process.

Antonio Guterres Sri Lanka Parliament

