Home World

USD 5.3 billion taken out of Pakistan illegally: Government

The Unit was set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring illegal money stashed abroad.

Published: 12th November 2018 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Facebook photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Assets worth USD 5.3 billion have been taken out of Pakistan through illegal means, the government said on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar, disclosed the figures at a press briefing here.

"We have so far identified more than 5,000 fake accounts which were used for money laundering," he said detailing the progress made by Assets Recovery Unit.

The Unit was set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring illegal money stashed abroad.

"We have found that assets worth USD 5.3 billion were accumulated abroad through alleged money laundering which is equal to Rs 700 billion," he said.

He said the focus was on 10 countries including the UK and the UAE.

"In Dubai alone, the land authority claims that Pakistanis are the third largest owners of property," Akbar said.

He also said that this amount was only tip of the iceberg and more would be unearthed in the ongoing investigations.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on media Iftikhar Durrani said Pakistanis made overseas properties worth USD 15 billion in the last 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan money laundering Imran khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp