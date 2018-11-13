Home World

Italian authorities dismantle migrant camp leaving 200 people homeless

Immigration is a major issue in Europe since 2015 when the migrant numbers escalated due to conflicts in North Africa and the Middle East, with Syrian refugees representing the largest group.

Published: 13th November 2018 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

ROME: The Italian police on Tuesday started to dismantle a migrant camp in the capital's city centre leaving some 200 people homeless.

The police descended on the Baobab Experience migrant camp run by volunteers in the early hours of the morning, Efe news reported.

"The garrison is surrounded by armoured vehicles. They closed the gates and did not allow anyone to enter nor exit," a statement on the NGO's Twitter page said.

Migrants were taken out of the camp and transported in smaller groups to the Immigration and Naturalization Service in Rome, the NGO said on Twitter.

Italian activists took to Twitter to denounce the manner in which the dismantling of the camp was being carried out, using armoured vehicles and excavators to bring down the makeshift structures which have been a home for migrants since 2016.

Immigration is a major issue in Europe since 2015 when the migrant numbers escalated due to conflicts in North Africa and the Middle East, with Syrian refugees representing the largest group.

According to the UN Refugee Agency 68.5 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide this year which means the world bears witness to the largest displacement of people on record.

The UN described the global migrant crisis as the largest humanitarian crisis the world has ever faced.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
europe migration crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp