Home World

There are times you want to leave: Michelle Obama opens up about seeking marriage counselling

Michelle had earlier revealed that separate bathrooms are the key to a happy marriage life.

Published: 13th November 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks with students about her upcoming book 'Becoming' during a roundtable discussion at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, on Monday, Nov 12, 2018, in Chicago.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Michelle Obama opened up about her nearly three decades long married life with husband Barack Obama.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Michelle revealed that the former United States first couple had sought marriage counseling with Barack in the past."Because we're role models, it's important for us to be honest and say, if you're in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that's normal, because I felt that way," she said.

"There were definitely times when I wished things were different. But I don't think I ever thought, 'I'm just checking out of this," PEOPLE quoted the former first lady as saying.

Speaking about her experience with marriage counseling, Michelle explained that she learned to take control of her own happiness.

READ | Michelle Obama rips Trump in her new book ''Becoming''

"Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences. What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people," she said.

When it comes to leading a sorted married life, it seems like Michelle has got it all figured out. In October this year, Michelle had revealed that separate bathrooms are the key to a happy marriage life.

"One of the keys to a successful marriage is separate bathrooms. When he (Barack Obama) enters my bathroom sometimes I'm like, 'Why are you here?' And he's like, 'I live here, can I enjoy my bathroom too?'" she said.

The former first couple got engaged in 1991 and soon tied the knot on October 3, 1992. They recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters- Malia Ann Obama and Sasha Obama. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michelle Obama Barack Obama Marriage counseling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp