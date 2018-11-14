Brexit deal agreed on 'technical level', to go before UK cabinet Wednesday: Press Association

By PTI

LONDON: British and EU negotiators have reached agreement on the terms of a Brexit deal on a "technical level" and the draft will be examined by the British cabinet on Wednesday, the Press Association news agency reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing a government source, echoed similar reports in the BBC, The Guardian and the Financial Times.

Ireland's public broadcaster RTE cited two government sources saying a text had been agreed to resolve the Irish border issue -- a key sticking point.