Home World

Ex-Lanka cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan joins Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka People's Party

The former Sri Lankan captain has obtained the SLPP membership, party secretary Sagara Kariyawasam announced.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tillakaratne Dilshan. (File | AFP)

Tillakaratne Dilshan. (File | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan on Wednesday joined the party of Mahinda Rajapaksa, on a day when the premier's controversial government lost a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

Dilshan, 42, became a member of Rajapaksa's newly-formed Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP).

The former Sri Lankan captain has obtained the SLPP membership, party secretary Sagara Kariyawasam announced.

Dilshan is to run for a seat in Parliament from the southwestern Kalutara district, SLPP sources said.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan and family. (Photo | Twitter)

Rajapaksa was named by President Maithripala Sirisena as prime minister in October following the shock sacking of Ranil Wickremesinghe as premier.

After weeks of political turmoil in which Wickremesinghe refused to quit, Rajapaksa lost the trust vote earlier on Wednesday.

A parliamentary election scheduled for January is now in doubt due to the supreme court's temporary order which overturned Sirisena's dissolution of the current parliament.

Rajapaksa himself joined the SLPP two days ago, leaving Sirisena's SLFP party.

Sri Lanka's World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga was also a Cabinet minister in Wickremesinghe's government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tillakaratne Dilshan Rajapaksa Sri Lanka People's Party

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sarath
    Another opportunist --- looking for personal gains.
    15 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp