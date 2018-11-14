Home World

Indian-origin pregnant woman in London killed after arrow pierces her, baby survives

Published: 14th November 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Devi Unmathallegadoo (Photo: Facebook)

By PTI

LONDON: A pregnant Indian-origin woman has been killed after an arrow pierced through her abdomen in a crossbow attack in London, but her baby survived following an emergency Caesarean section.

Devi Unmathallegadoo, 35, was injured in the abdomen during the attack on Monday in Ilford area of east London.

She died in a local hospital, where medics delivered her son.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard officers charged Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, with the murder of a 35-year-old woman, believed to be his former partner.

"The victim was found suffering an abdominal injury. She was taken to hospital where she later died," the Metropolitan Police said.

"This is a tragic incident and our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends of the victim," added Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes of the Met Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command, which is leading the murder investigation.

Devi Unmathallegadoo was known locally as Sana Muhammad after reportedly converting to Islam when she married her husband Imtiaz Muhammad around seven years ago.

She had three children, aged 18, 14 and 12, with her former partner and two young girls, aged five and two, with Muhammad.

The baby boy who was born as a result of an emergency Caesarean operation on Monday has been named Ibrahim by his father.

"She was a wonderful mother and wife. We were together seven years. I am heartbroken; we were inseparable," Imtiaz Muhammad told the 'Evening Standard' newspaper.

The 42-year-old was at home when he noticed the attacker in their shed with a loaded crossbow.

He ran back into the home to alert his wife and children, but she was shot with the arrow in her abdomen soon after.

"The arrow went up into her heart but did not touch the unborn baby. The baby was due in four weeks. They operated with the arrow still in because it would have been too dangerous to take out," he said.

Neighbours heard Muhammad screaming for help outside the house and described seeing a 30-cm-long crossbow being carried out of the home by police officers as evidence.

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo remains in custody and will now appear before the Old Bailey court in London on Thursday.

Comments(3)

  • hari
    Indians are targeted in America too is the evidence of racism of Christianity all through their countries.
    16 days ago reply

    • Alison Margaret Haliburton Grant
      Why bring Christianity into this discussion. The Indian woman was a Muslim attacked by her former partner who was also Indian. Why are you also assuming that all Americans are Christian.
      15 days ago reply

    • Litty Shaji
      People like you are idiots to bring caste and religion into such sort of atrocities
      16 days ago reply
