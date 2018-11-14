Pakistan can't handle own provinces, doesn't need Kashmir: Shahid Afridi's comment sparks Twitter storm

By Online Desk

A video of cricketer Shahid Afridi commenting that "Pakistan does not need Kashmir" at a press meet in London has gone viral on social media, attracting a multitude of reactions on Twitter.

“Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has,” Afridi can be heard saying in the video while speaking to students at the British Parliament.

He went on to say that it is painful to see people dying in the state, and humanity should stay alive.

"Say Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir, don't give it to India as well, let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die; humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there," he said.

Afridi is known for his earlier controversial remarks on the Kashmir dispute too.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" the former cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Afridi's comment has gone viral on social media, attracting support as well as backlash from netizens. Here are a few reactions:

Pakistan doesn't need #Kashmir and let Kashmir be Independent: Shahid Afridi



Why Shahid Afridi behaving like Kejriwal??pic.twitter.com/Dr54zYVjI8 — Mr. 360' (@Mr_360Abd) November 14, 2018

Finally, a Pakistani has admitted the truth that #Pakistan had failed to curb terrorism in the country. However, Afridi has ignored the point that terrorism in #Kashmir is being covertly sponsored by #Pakistan and it has repeatedly been condemned by the international community. — Kashmir Focus (@KashmirFocus) November 14, 2018

So true. In Pakistan only Afridi is the wisest knowledgeble person — venkatesh s kulkarni (@venkate98507511) November 14, 2018

This is what pakistan has achieved..will any indian celebrity dare to speak this inside/outside india?

They cant!

in a press conference Former pakistani all-rounder #ShahidAfridi said that pakistan doesn't need #KASHMIR and let #KASHMIR be independent — Bhat Danish (@BhatDan76332999) November 14, 2018

Pakistani , does not need "PAKISTAN " also . — Pallab Ganguly (@_bachhu) November 14, 2018

But Pak has only 3 provinces. Baluchistan isn't part of Pakistan. Pak is in illegal occupation of Baluchistan! — Ankush Dey (@AnkushD65021363) November 14, 2018

PAKISTAN INCHING TOWARDS A FAILED STATE DUE TO STATE RUN TERRORISM & FUNDAMENTALISM !

PAKISTAN SHOULD BE BOYCOTTED GLOBALLY TILL THE TERROR CAMPS EXIST THERE !

PAKISTAN IS IN TOTAL GRIP OF CHINA & WOULD HAVE TO SURRENDER IN NEAR FUTURE ! — Dr.B.M.Singhal (@DrBMSinghal) November 14, 2018