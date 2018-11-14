Home World

Pakistan can't handle own provinces, doesn't need Kashmir: Shahid Afridi's comment sparks Twitter storm

“Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has,” Afridi can be heard saying in the video while speaking to students at the British Parliament.

Published: 14th November 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (File photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

A video of cricketer Shahid Afridi commenting that "Pakistan does not need Kashmir" at a press meet in London has gone viral on social media, attracting a multitude of reactions on Twitter. 

WATCH | Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi asks fan to hold Indian flag properly, wins hearts

He went on to say that it is painful to see people dying in the state, and humanity should stay alive.

"Say Pakistan doesn't need Kashmir, don't give it to India as well, let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die; humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there," he said.

Afridi is known for his earlier controversial remarks on the Kashmir dispute too.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" the former cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Afridi's comment has gone viral on social media, attracting support as well as backlash from netizens. Here are a few reactions: 

TAGS
Shahid Afridi pakistan kashmir Kashmir dispute Twitter Afridi on Kashmir

