WATCH | Russians dress up as bus to cross vehicle-only bridge, busted!

Why take a separate pedestrian route, when you can turn yourself into a bus?
Local security agents in Vladivostok, Russia caught a group of four who disguised themselves as a bus made of yellow cardboard to cross Zotoloy bridge which is closed for civilians.
The Zolotoy Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge across the Zolotoy Rog (Golden Horn) in Vladivostok, Russia.
The bridge has been closed to pedestrians since 2015 following several safety inspections, Moscow Times reported.
Золотой мост во Владивостоке закрыт для пешеходов. Но русской смекалке запрет не помеха: четыре жителя города притворились автобусом и таки попали на мост pic.twitter.com/37nXHihufZ— Snob (@snob_project) November 13, 2018