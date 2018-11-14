WATCH | Russians dress up as bus to cross vehicle-only bridge, busted!

By Online Desk

Why take a separate pedestrian route, when you can turn yourself into a bus?

Local security agents in Vladivostok, Russia caught a group of four who disguised themselves as a bus made of yellow cardboard to cross Zotoloy bridge which is closed for civilians.

The Zolotoy Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge across the Zolotoy Rog (Golden Horn) in Vladivostok, Russia.

The bridge has been closed to pedestrians since 2015 following several safety inspections, Moscow Times reported.