British PM Theresa May gets approval from cabinet on Brexit draft deal

The latest development came as May was seeking cabinet's support for the Brexit deal text agreed between Britain and EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May | AP

By IANS

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that cabinet has agreed on the draft Brexit deal with European Union (EU) after impassioned debate.

"I firmly believe it's the best agreement that could be negotiated," she told media shortly after the close-door meeting with the cabinet that lasted for five hours. "This is a decisive step that enables us to move on," she said.

Earlier, the PM told the House of Commons that Britain is "significantly closer" to delivering on the result of the Brexit vote.

