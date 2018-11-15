EU lawmakers optimistic about Brexit deal

By AFP

STRASBURG: European lawmakers received the draft Brexit deal on Thursday and expressed optimism that they will be able to ratify it, despite the political crisis brewing in London.

"I think it is the best agreement we could obtain," said Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal ALDE group and the European Parliament's pointman for Brexit negotiations.

The president of the parliament, Antonio Tajani, thanked chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier for concluding the deal, but noted that his body would have the "final word".

Both Tajani and Verhofstadt said the body would scrutinise the agreement and, in particular, insist on assurances that Britain will implement protections for EU citizens living there.

But they expressed satisfaction that the deal, which British Prime Minister Theresa May will struggle to get past the Westminster parliament, respects their priorities.