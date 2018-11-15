Hotels apologize in China after video shows how they clean

By PTI

BEIJING: At least four major international hotel chains have apologized after a hidden camera video of their room cleaning practices in China was posted online.

The Shangri-La Hotel in Fuzhou said Thursday that what's shown in the video violates its hygiene standards, while the Park Hyatt in Beijing called it an isolated occurrence.

The Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai and the Sheraton in Guiyang city also apologized.

The 11-minute video shows cleaners wiping cups and sinks with dirty towels and sponges.

Some use the same towel to wipe the toilet seat.

An activist blogger who uses a pseudonym posted the video late Wednesday on his verified account on Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter.

It was picked up by Chinese media and had been shared 78,000 times by Thursday afternoon.