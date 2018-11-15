Home World

'Undeclared war' between Afghanistan, Pak must end: Ashraf Ghani

Ghani said Afghanistan and Pakistan need to together agree with the US and the rest of the world community on counter-terrorism.

Published: 15th November 2018 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Asserting that Islamabad's support to violence has not benefitted either Pakistan or Afghanistan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the "undeclared war" between the two neighbours must end.

Ghani said the spectre of violence needs to be removed and that Pakistan needs to support direct discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"The undeclared war between Afghanistan and Pakistan must end," he told a Washington audience through video conference from Kabul.

ALSO READ | Pakistan rejects Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's allegations on Kandahar attack

"We have not supported any movement against Pakistan from Afghanistan. The Afghan soil is not being used. We've exercised immense restraint and control because we seek a cooperative relationship," Ghani said in response to a question at the School of Advanced International Studies of the John Hopkins University on Monday.

Of the view that there is a need to define "what is a normal relationship" between Afghanistan and Pakistan, he said Kabul can offer a lot in the way of cooperation.

"We are the key to Central Asia. How will Pakistan get to Central Asia without a stable Afghanistan?" he asked.

Ghani said Afghanistan and Pakistan need to together agree with the US and the rest of the world community on counter-terrorism.

These three sets of relationship, he said are the key. From the day that President Donald Trump announced the South Asia strategy, I extended the hand of friendship.

We have engaged in several rounds of discussion," he said, adding that Afghanistan and the US have arrived at a document on what is their expectation, what needs to be done to translate commitments into reality and to help reduce the level of violence in moving forward to lasting peace.

Ghani said that he has not seen "urgency" from the new Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding holding concrete dialogue with Afghanistan to fight terrorism or to assist in holding fruitful talks with the Taliban.

"We have not yet seen the sense of urgency. We hope that sense of urgency can be brought to the picture. We have a framework which is an Afghanistan-Pakistan agreement. The key is to move from talking to taking action," Ghani said.

ALSO READ | Ashraf Ghani to seek re-election in Afghanistan presidential poll, says official ​ 

"Our national interest is to keep engaging with Pakistan. We seek a stable Pakistan. We need to see substantive and measurable change.

As of now that substantive and measurable change with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not been seen.

This is what needs to take place," said the Afghan president. Ghani said that the Taliban is not in a winning position.

"Let them disclose their casualties. Let them answer to the mothers who have lost their children. Let them answer to the wounded and let them answer to communities that because of their interference, have been deprived of education, of health, of services. Where is the positive model of the strength?" he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Ashraf Ghani undeclared war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp