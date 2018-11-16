Home World

Chilli powder, punches thrown as Sri Lanka parliament brawls for second day

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was blocked from taking his chair for almost an hour by a group of legislators.

Published: 16th November 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 08:19 PM

A trash can is thrown towards speaker Karu Jayasuriya, seated and partly visible, by Sri Lankan lawmakers supporting disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the parliament chamber in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker had to be escorted into the chamber ringed by police Friday as violence broke out for a second day, with lawmakers throwing chilli powder and furniture in the melee between rival factions in the island’s constitutional crisis.

The Indian Ocean nation has been paralysed since October 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe as premier and replaced him with former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was blocked from taking his chair for almost an hour by a group of legislators and was only able to take his place after he entered the assembly ringed by unarmed officers and parliamentary staff.

They then tried to shield Jayasuriya as supporters of Mahinda Rajapakse, who lost a vote of no confidence as prime minister on Wednesday, pelted him with books and stationery.

President Maithripala Sirisena (centre) sacked PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (left) in the pretext that Wickremesinghe was plotting an assassination against him. Sirisena then appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa (right) as PM, who is unable to win a majority in the parliament.

MPs broke furniture and attacked officers and some Rajapakse loyalists were also seen throwing chilli powder at rival legislators and police.

Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, a legislator from ousted prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's party, said chili mixed water was thrown at his face and he later required treatment in the parliament's medical centre.

On Thursday punches were thrown in parliament, deepening international concern with the German ambassador to the island nation saying it was "unbecoming of a democracy".

Day-to-day administration in Sri Lanka remains paralysed as the crisis drags on.

Supporters of the United National Party (UNP) and ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe burn coffins to represent the death of democracy during a protest against the government of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Photo | AP)

Parliament reconvened on Wednesday and lawmakers approved a motion of no-confidence in what they called Rajapakse's "purported" cabinet, also passing motions declaring Sirisena's moves illegal.

Sirisena on Thursday asked parliament to amend and re-submit the no confidence motion.

On Thursday MPs moved another resolution against Rajapakse, this time to reject his call for snap elections.

Speaker Jayasuriya said he will reconvene parliament on Monday for routine business.

