Home World

India will pursue own interests in Indo-Pacific, South China Sea: Envoy Gautam Bambawale

Indian Ambassador Gautam Bambawale spoke candidly on a host of issues including unresolved India-China boundary question.

Published: 16th November 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Ambassador Gautam Bambawale spoke candidly on a host of issues including unresolved India-China boundary question. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: India will pursue its own interests in navigating through the geo-strategic rivalry between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific, India's envoy here has said.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

The US has conducted a series of "freedom of navigation" exercises in the disputed South China Sea, triggering protests from Beijing over what it says is infringement of sovereignty.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, while Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan are also claimants.

READ | ASEAN summit: US, China rivalry challenging entwined Asia-Pacific region

In an interview to the Chinese state-run China Global Television Network on Thursday, Indian Ambassador Gautam Bambawale spoke candidly on a host of issues including unresolved India-China boundary question and how India would leverage its strategic position in the geo-strategic rivalry between US and China, specially the Indo-Pacific region.

To a question about whether India would take any sides in the Indo-pacific power politics, Bambawale said India will pursue its interests.

"The only side India is on, is India's own side. In other words our foreign policy and all our policies are geared towards meeting India's interests and India's national interests," he said.

In the post-Cold War period India has worked very closely with all countries across the globe.

"We have improved our relations with big countries and small countries because we believe that we can obtain and gain from each of these countries," of what is required for India's national development, especially investments and technology.

ALSO READ | India, US, Australia, Japan discuss regional and global issues of common interest in Indo-Pacific region

"We try to obtain it from any country which is willing to help us," he said.

"So, we have managed to keep excellent relations not only with China and Russia and Japan but also completely changed our relationship with the United States. We will do whatever in India's best interests", he said.

Answering a question about India procuring weapons from both the US and Russia, he said defence industry is an important component of India's efforts to increase manufacturing sector under the 'Make in India' campaign.

"We are very happy to move with anyone, whether the US, Russia or any other country, he said, adding that India is "not leaving China completely out".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South China Sea Indo-Pacific

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp