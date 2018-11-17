Home World

Imran Khan says Pakistan elite transferred national wealth abroad through money laundering

It is estimated that about a trillion dollars are transferred to rich countries from poor countries like Pakistan, Khan said.

Published: 17th November 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday that the Pakistani elite was involved in transferring national wealth abroad through money laundering, in a veiled attack on ousted premier Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year respectively in prison in the Avenfield properties case related to their purchase of four luxury flats in London through corrupt practices.

Talking to a delegation of columnists here, Prime Minister Khan, without naming anyone, said the recent development of tracing the money stashed abroad to the tune of Rs 700 billion shows as to why the former rulers were seeking work permits.

"It is estimated that about a trillion dollars are transferred to rich countries from poor countries like Pakistan," Khan said.

The government has signed agreements with Switzerland, the UK and the US to have information about the ill-gotten money stashed in these countries by Pakistanis, he said.

Khan said his government inherited a huge deficit of current and fiscal account and was endeavouring to overcome the financial crisis.

The government decided to approach friendly countries to deal with this situation and overcame the financial crunch and balance of payments issue, Khan said, adding that his visit to China was highly successful.

"We need permanent solution to strengthen the economy on sound footing," he said.

The government is focusing on four areas including enhancing exports, promoting investment, boosting remittances and curbing the money laundering, Khan said.

Currently remittances worth USD 15 to 20 billion are being received through legal channels whereas almost same amount is being channelised through illegal means including Hawala, he said.

The expatriate Pakistanis were being facilitated to remit money through banking channels to enhance national revenues, Khan said.

Talking about massive losses in state-owned entities, he said unfortunately no one ever made any effort to promote true democracy in the country.

Khan said "kleptocracy was promoted wherein the rulers abused their powers for their own vested interests".

Sharif, 68, was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case in July, 2017 and subsequently jailed for 10 years in Avenfield corruption case.

His sentence was, however, suspended.

The three-time former prime minister and his family have denied any wrongdoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp