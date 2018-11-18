India provides financial assistance to construct three schools in Nepal

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India has provided financial assistance for the construction of three schools in Kaski district of western Nepal.

One secondary school and two multiple campuses have been constructed in Kaski with the grant assistance from the Indian government, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here.

Minister for Culture and Tourism Rabindra Adhikari inaugurated Saraswati Tika Higher Secondary School at Lekhnath Municipality, built with the Indian assistance of Rs 37.

10 million.

Likewise, the construction of Laxmi Adarsha Multiple Campus in Lekhnath and Gupteshwor Mahadev Multiple Campus in Pokhara have also been completed under the grant assistance by India.

Both the campuses were inaugurated by the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India, Ajay Kumar.

Laxmi Adarsha Multiple Campus has been built with Indian assistance of Rs 48.40 million while Gupteshwor Mahadev Multiple Campus has been constructed with a grant assistance of Rs 41.10 million.

The newly-built infrastructures includes conference hall, computer lab, library etc.