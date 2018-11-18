Jamal Khashoggi's body parts possibly taken out of Turkey in suitcases: Turkish Defence Minister

By UNI

ANKARA: The dismembered body of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could have been taken out of Turkey, where he was murdered, in suitcases, with those transferring the body taking advantage of their diplomatic immunity, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"They [Saudi nationals suspected of having murdered Khashoggi] left Turkey in three or four hours after the murder. Perhaps, they have secretly taken out Khashoggi's dissected body in suitcases, facing no problems because of their diplomatic immunity," Akar said at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, Riyadh admitted later in October that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

On Thursday, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office said that the journalist had been killed with a drug injection, and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would receive a full report on the murder of Khashoggi on Monday or Tuesday.