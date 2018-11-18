Home World

Jamal Khashoggi's body parts possibly taken out of Turkey in suitcases: Turkish Defence Minister

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

Published: 18th November 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

The members of Arab-Turkish Media Association and friends hold posters as they attend funeral prayers in absentia for Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi who was killed last month in the Saudi Arabia consulate, in Istanbul, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

ANKARA: The dismembered body of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could have been taken out of Turkey, where he was murdered, in suitcases, with those transferring the body taking advantage of their diplomatic immunity, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"They [Saudi nationals suspected of having murdered Khashoggi] left Turkey in three or four hours after the murder. Perhaps, they have secretly taken out Khashoggi's dissected body in suitcases, facing no problems because of their diplomatic immunity," Akar said at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

ALSO READ | Have been briefed on Khashoggi tapes but advised not to listen it:  Donald Trump

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

After initially denying any knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts, Riyadh admitted later in October that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

On Thursday, the Saudi Prosecutor General's Office said that the journalist had been killed with a drug injection, and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate, adding that a total of 21 people had been detained in relation to the case.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would receive a full report on the murder of Khashoggi on Monday or Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar Saudi journalist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp