Militants kill senior police officer in Pakistan

By PTI

KARACHI: A senior police officer was gunned down by unidentified militants in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

Muhammad Naeem Kakar, who served as a deputy inspector general of police, was going home after offering prayers when the militants struck.

DIG Quetta, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said the attackers fled unhurt from the site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Cheema said it was difficult to say whether it was a targeted killing or a result of personal enmity.

Police officers in the troubled Balochistan province have frequently been targeted by militants.

Kakar was a senior officer having served as DIG special branch and on other important positions in the province.

In recent years, most targeted attacks against policemen have been claimed by the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.