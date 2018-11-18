Home World

US military chief says tech giants should work with Pentagon rather than Chinese tech companies

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told the Halifax International Security Forum that the US and its allies are the "good guys."

Published: 18th November 2018 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Pentagon. (File | AP)

By PTI

HALIFAX: The top US military officer said Saturday that it's problematic that American tech companies don't want to work with the Pentagon but are willing to engage with the Chinese.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told the Halifax International Security Forum that the US and its allies are the "good guys."

"I have a hard time with companies that are working very hard to engage in the market inside China, then don't want to work with the US military," he said.

"I just have a simple expression: "We are the good guys."

Earlier this year, thousands signed a petition asking Google's chief executive to cancel Project Maven, which provides the Pentagon with the company's artificially intelligent algorithms to interpret video images and improve the targeting of drone strikes.

Google later said it would scuttle the project, according to published reports.

Dunford avoided mentioning Google by name but said companies that share intellectual property with Chinese entrepreneurs are essentially sharing it with the Chinese military.

Google is reportedly worked on a mobile version of its search engine that will comply with strict censorship controls in China.

"This is not about doing something that's unethical, illegal or immoral," he said.

"This is about ensuring that we collectively can defend the values for which we stand. That would be the argument I make to the tech companies."

Dunford said the US has had a competitive advantage since World War II because of public and private cooperation and noted that whoever masters artificial intelligence will have an edge in combat.

The Halifax International Security Forum attracts US military officials, senators, diplomats and scholars and is marking its tenth anniversary this year.

At the forum, a stirring video tribute was played of late Sen. John McCain.

McCain was a regular at the forum and his wife, Cindy, presented an award Saturday in his honor to the people of Lesbos, Greece for their work welcoming refugees.

"We've lost his voice now at a time when it was most needed," Cindy McCain said.

"It's up to us, now."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Pentagon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp