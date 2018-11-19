Home World

Afghan peace: Khalilzad hopes for peace deal with Taliban before April 2019

Taliban during the talks allegedly pressed for a postponement of next year's presidential elections and the establishment of an interim government under a neutral leadership.

Afghan_Taliban_fighters

Afghan Taliban fighters (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: The United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has expressed hope that a truce would be reached with Taliban before Afghanistan's presidential elections due next year in April.

Khalilzad, while speaking to the journalist on Sunday, after the completion of the second round of the Afghan peace talks said that he is "cautiously optimistic" and "hopeful" about the peace talks with Taliban.

Khalilzad said that he hopes a peace deal is reached before April 20, the date of Afghanistan's Presidential elections on April 20 and simultaneously called on the Taliban to use it as an opportunity.

While TOLO news reported Khalilzad saying that the Taliban believes it cannot win the war militarily. This comes a day after General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, affirmed that the Taliban "are not losing" in Afghanistan, and much more needs to be done to bring peace to the war-torn country.

Khalilzad returned to Kabul on Saturday after a meeting with the Afghan officials, and the officials of United Arab Emirates and Saudi in Abu Dhabi. He also held two-day talks with Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar. In October, Khalilzad held the first round of peace talks with Afghan leaders. 

