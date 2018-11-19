Home World

Chinese city urges those 'poisoned by extremism' to surrender within a month

Those who surrender within 30 days and confess to their crimes might avoid punishment, said a notice posted on the social media account of Hami city government of Xinjiang.

File photo of men arriving at a Mosque for the morning prayer in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. (Photo| AFP)

A city in China's Xinjiang region has ordered those who have been 'poisoned by extremism, terrorism and separatism' or in contact with 'foreign terror groups' or act in 'conservative Islamic manner', to surrender to authorities within a month, Reuters reported.

Those who surrender within 30 days and confess to their 'crimes' will be treated leniently and might avoid punishment, said a notice posted on the social media account of Hami city government.

“All individuals involved in terrorist crimes and poisoned by the ‘three evil forces’ are urged to surrender themselves to the judicial organs within 30 days and to confess and hand over the facts of your crime,” Reuters quoted the Hami city authorities as saying in the notice.

Beijing has been facing an outcry from activists and foreign governments over mass detentions and strict surveillance of the Muslim Uighur minority that live in Xinjiang province.

In August, a United Nations human rights panel said it had received many credible reports that a million or more Uighurs and other minorities are being held in what resembles a “massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy” in Xinjiang.

China rejects the criticism, saying that its security measures are needed to combat the influence of “extremist” groups that incite violence there.

The city authorities further said that although people are entitled to lead their life in accordance with the Koran, they must inform the authorities when they ban watching television, alcohol, smoking and dancing at weddings.

Rejecting or thwarting government identification system, housing, subsidies are the other activities listed as illegal by the city government.

China says it is not enforcing arbitrary detention and political re-education. China has rejected allegations raised by the UN body that one million Uighurs may be held in internment camps in the restive Xinjiang region, but said that some people underwent re-education after being deceived by extremists.


