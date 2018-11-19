Chinese fishing boat sinks off Japan's coast; five crew missing

By PTI

TOKYO: The Japanese coast guard says a Chinese fishing boat sank off Japan's southern coast and five of its crew members are missing.

Three others were rescued.

The coast guard said it received a distress call Monday and was later informed that the boat sank about 370 kilometres west of Japan's Amami Oshima island.

The coast guard dispatched a patrol aircraft to the area but saw no sign of the vessel.

It said three crew members were rescued by another fishing boat, and that other ships in the area were searching for the five missing fishermen.

Japanese officials they sent a patrol boat to help with the rescue.

The cause of the accident was being investigated.