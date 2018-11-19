Home World

Theresa May wins business support for draft Brexit deal

The embattled premier, whose cabinet grudgingly approved her EU divorce draft last week, faces an uphill challenge to pass her deal through a sceptical parliament.

Published: 19th November 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Theresa May. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday won support from big business for her draft Brexit deal ahead of "intense negotiations" with Brussels in the coming week.

May told the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the UK's main business lobby group, that she was "determined to deliver" her Brexit deal as she prepares for Sunday's European Council summit to sign Britain's divorce papers.

"We now have an intense week of negotiations ahead of us," she told some 1,000 business leaders at the CBI annual conference in central London.

"During that time I expect us to hammer out the full and final details of the framework that will underpin our future relationship.

ALSO READ | European Union debates 'painful' details of Brexit divorce

"I am confident that we can strike a deal at the Council that I can take back to the House of Commons."

The embattled premier, whose cabinet grudgingly approved her EU divorce draft last week, faces an uphill challenge to pass her deal through a sceptical parliament.

She admitted that the final phase "was always going to be the toughest.

" The Brussels negotiations will finalise a parallel political declaration setting out a road-map for post-Brexit negotiations on future EU-UK ties.

Theresa May. (Photo | AP)

CBI chief Carolyn Fairbairn gave qualified support for May's draft deal, telling the conference that "it is not perfect, it is a compromise, but it is hard-won progress."

She earlier said that the deal would move Britain "one step away from the nightmare precipice of no deal.

"It offers that essential transitional period as a step back from the cliff-edge," she said.

ALSO READ | Britain PM Theresa May warns ousting her won't make Brexit talks easier

Responding to reports that EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had raised the prospect of extending the transition deal until the end of 2022, May said it was "important that we are out of the implementation period by the next general election", scheduled for May 2022.

Addressing the issue of immigration, a concern for many businesses who fear they will face skills gaps after Brexit, May promised to introduce "more streamlined application processes" that will "attract the brightest and the best from around the world".

"But the difference will be this: once we have left the EU, we will be fully in control of who comes here," she said.

"It will no longer be the case that EU nationals, regardless of the skills or experience they have to offer, can jump the queue ahead of engineers from Sydney or software developers from Delhi."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Prime Minister Theresa May Confederation of British Industry European Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp