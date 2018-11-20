China successfully launches five satellites

Home World

Shiyan-6 satellite and four other microsatellites were launched by Long March-2D rocket and have successfully entered their pre-set orbit, Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center said.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:54 PM

Satellite image used for representation.

By PTI

BEIJING: China Tuesday successfully launched five satellites, including four nanosatellites, on a single rocket from a launch centre in the country's northwest Gansu province.

It was the 292th mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Shiyan-6 will be used for conducting space environment exploration experiments.

The term nanosatellite refers to a small artificial satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kilogrammes.

