Home World

SpaceX's Elon Musk renames his big rocket 'Starship'

The letters were initially presumed to stand for "Big Fucking Rocket," before company executives began formally referring to it as "Big Falcon Rocket."

Published: 20th November 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk | File AP

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has announced he is changing the name of his monster rocket BFR, aimed at carrying people to the Moon and possibly one day to Mars, to "Starship.

" BFR has long been the unofficial name of the rocket, which is still under development.

The letters were initially presumed to stand for "Big Fucking Rocket," before company executives began formally referring to it as "Big Falcon Rocket."

 "Renaming BFR to Starship," Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday.

In September, when Musk revealed that a Japanese billionaire would be among SpaceX's first tourists to circle the Moon by 2023 at the earliest, he said the trip would be launched aboard the BFR.

The 387-foot (118-metre) tall rocket will consist of a first stage with engines and fuel systems, which Musk said Monday would be called the "Super Heavy."

The second stage "Starship" is the part with the spacecraft where the passengers will ride.

Musk has estimated the rocket system will cost USD 5 billion to build.

The spacecraft's shape is reminiscent of the space shuttle, the bus-like US spaceships that carried astronauts to space 135 times from 1981 to 2011.

Musk has said he wants the Starship vessel to be able to hold around 100 people, and that the launch system could one day be used to colonize the Moon and Mars in order to make humans a "multi-planetary" species.

SpaceX currently operates two rockets: the Falcon 9 and the Falcon Heavy.

The Falcon 9 launches satellites as well as cargo missions to the International Space Station, and has completed 18 missions so far this year and more than 60 since 2012.

The Falcon Heavy is capable of launching larger payloads and made its first test flight in February, sending Musk's own red Tesla car into space with a mannequin at the wheel.

On Saturday, Musk announced that the company would abandon plans to upgrade the Falcon 9 for even more reusability of its second stage.

"Accelerating BFR instead," he wrote on Twitter.

"New design very exciting!"

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpaceX Elon Musk Big Falcon Rocket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp