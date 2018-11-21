American killed by tribals in Andaman

Home World

Police said Chau was killed either on the night of November 16 or in the wee hours of November 17 by these inhabitants of the North Sentinel Islands.

Published: 21st November 2018

The American was killed on North Sentinel Island. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar police have launched an effort to retrieve the body of an American national, who was killed by the protected Sentinelese tribe at the North Sentinel Island. Sources said 27-year-old John Allen Chau had been to the remote island with a fisherman on the night of November 14 to interact with members of the Sentinelese community, who number only about 40 and preach Christianity. The Sentinelese people are notoriously hostile and react aggressively, and, even violently, to any attempt to reach out to them.

Police said Chau was killed either on the night of November 16 or in the wee hours of November 17 by these inhabitants of the North Sentinel Islands. His body was spotted by the fishermen, who ferried Chau to the island, on November 17.

Seven persons have been arrested for helping Chau reach the remote island, police said. The Andaman and Nicobar administration on Wednesday dispatched a recce team in a Coast Guard vessel to retrieve the body. The team comprises experts from the Tribal Welfare Department, Forest Department, Anthropological Survey of India and police, among others.

“We are handling the case in a professional manner keeping in view the fact that they are an uncontacted group of individuals and aborigines. Many departments are involved in this effort to retrieve the body. We will put our heads together and try and work out a strategy that best suits our purpose,” Dependra Pathak, Director General of Andaman and Nicobar Police, said.

After a meeting on Tuesday night, a case of murder was registered against unknown members of the Sentinelese community. “A murder case has been registered after gathering relevant information in the case,” the senior officer said. Sources said Chau visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands four times and had a strong desire to meet Sentinelese people to preach his faith.

