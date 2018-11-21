Home World

Nine injured in blast at mosque in southwest Pakistan

At least seven people, including the mosque's prayer leader, have been injured as a result of the blast, which rocked the entire neighbourhood, Dawn reported.

Published: 21st November 2018 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KARACHI: A powerful blast at a mosque in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province's Chaman area on Wednesday injured at least nine people, including the prayer leader, according to police.

The blast occurred at the time of evening prayers in the mosque, which is located on Taj Road in Chaman, bordering Afghanistan.

At least seven people, including the mosque's prayer leader, have been injured as a result of the blast, which rocked the entire neighbourhood, Dawn reported.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where a state of emergency has been declared.

A video shared on Twitter appears to show the damage caused by the explosion in the mosque.

Authorities have cordoned off the site of the explosion.

ALSO READ | Three children killed in mortar shell explosion in northwest Pakistan

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

Security was tightened on Wednesday across the country to avert any tragedy on the occasion of the Eid Milad-un Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet.

Mobile phone services were shut down in major cities to prevent terror attacks during the celebrations, in the wake of a suicide attack in neighbouring Afghanistan on Tuesday that killed over 50 people, mostly clerics.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan blast Balochistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look gorgeous as they arrive for their wedding reception 
President Kovind visits Anzac Memorial in Sydney
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 21, 1947
Popular Tamil actors such as Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi among others have come forward to donate to the Cyclone Gaja relief fund.
Rajinikanth to Vijay: Check out the contribution of Kollywood for Cyclone Gaja relief
facebook twitter whatsapp