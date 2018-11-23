Bomb blast at Afghanistan army base mosque kills nine

By Associated Press

KABUL: An Afghan official says an explosion inside a mosque at an Afghan military base in the volatile eastern Khost province killed nine people and wounded 22.

Abed Ahmad Zia, a provincial government official, says there were fears the death toll from Friday's attack could rise further.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber, but Khost province is a stronghold of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

The Taliban, however, have in the past decried attacks on religious gatherings but have almost daily targeted Afghan military and security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.