Pakistan will provide 'robust security' to Chinese, Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi assures China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan assured China on Friday of "robust security" to Chinese nationals in the country and thoroughly probe the terror attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi that killed four people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to apprise him of the prompt action taken by the security forces to thwart the attack and the death of two policemen in the security operation, according to the Foreign Office.

I salute the brave men of Sindh Police who attained martyrdom in today’s attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi & pray for the Orakzai Agency attack martyrs. These are dastardly attacks aimed at spreading fear and chaos but we are a resilient nation & will not be deterred. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 23, 2018

"Pakistan is fully committed to taking all necessary measures to provide robust security to all Chinese nationals in Pakistan," Qureshi said.

Three terrorists affiliated to the Baloch Liberation Army attacked the consulate in Karachi, the port city in southern Pakistan's Sindh province.

After a gunfight with security forces, the three were killed.

Qureshi also assured the Chinese state councilor that a thorough investigation will be done to arrest the financiers, planners and facilitators behind the attack.

He said Pakistan and China will continue to cooperate to thwart the designs of hostile forces against their "time-tested" friendship.

Wang strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Chinese consulate and appreciated the quick and effective action of Pakistan security and law enforcement forces.

He said the terrorist attack was an attempt to impact Pakistan-China relations and to harm the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He stressed the ties between Pakistan and China are clad in iron and such cowardly attacks could not affect it.