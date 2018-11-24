Home World

Lion Air tragedy: Body of Indian pilot Bhavya Suneja identified, to be handed over to family

The Lion Air flight, with 188 passengers and crew on board, crashed into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java, minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

Published: 24th November 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bhavye_Suneja

Captain Bhavye Suneja was flying the Lion Air plane on 29 October 2018 that crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta with 189 onboard. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indonesian authorities have identified the body of Indian pilot Bhavya Suneja who captained the ill-fated Indonesian plane that crashed into the sea on October 29.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, announced about the identification of Suneja's body.

"Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Capt. Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she tweeted.

The Lion Air flight, with 188 passengers and crew on board, crashed into the sea off Indonesia's island of Java, minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport.

Captain Suneja, 31, was from Delhi.

After completing his studies at Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar, Suneja received his flying licence in 2009.

He married in 2016 and was based in Jakarta.

ALSO READIndonesia air tragedy: Aviator pal recalls late Bhavya Suneja as great pilot

On the other hand, Indonesian investigators on Friday said that Suneja and his colleague were battling multiple malfunctions almost as soon as the doomed flight began.

They faced a cacophony of warnings that started seconds after takeoff and continued for the remaining 11 minutes before the crash.

The alerts included a so-called stick shaker -- a loud device that makes a thumping noise and vibrates the control column to warn pilots they’re in danger of losing lift on the wings -- and instruments that registered different readings for the captain and copilot, according to data presented to a panel of lawmakers in Jakarta Thursday.

The data also showed that in the final seconds, as they struggled to pull the Boeing Co. 737 Max 8 out of a dive that was being commanded by the plane’s flight computers, the pilots were pulling back on the control column with a force of as much as 100 pounds of pressure.

However, the data indicated that the plane was controllable -- the pilots had kept it under control for about 10 minutes before the final plunge -- and records from the previous flight of the same jet showed another set of pilots had an identical set of failures and landed safely.

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhavya Suneja Indonesia Air Crash Lion Air Tragedy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: How food connects these Middle East refugees living in Delhi
What is Brahmanical Patriarchy?
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here's what we carried on November 24, 1947
As Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya turns 32, let us take a look at some of his photos with better half Samantha. (Photo | Naga Chaitanya Instagram)
Here are some amazing snaps of Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp