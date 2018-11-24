Home World

London to ban junk food advertisements on public transport

A report by the official health body Public Health England in May this year found that 44 per cent of children under the age of 11 in the London Borough of Brent were obese.

By IANS

LONDON: Adverts for foods and drinks that make people fat are going to be banned on public transport in London.

The ban on so-called "junk" food adverts comes early next year and covers London's buses, tube trains, rail network and trams, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Junk" food adverts will also be banned at bus stops and tube and some train stations, under plans announced Friday by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The ban will come into effect next February, and follows public consultation by Khan this May which saw 82 per cent support among the public for a ban on "junk" food adverts.

"Junk" food adverts targeted by the ban include food and non-alcoholic drinks considered to be high in fat, sugar and salt including sugary drinks, cheeseburgers, chocolate bars and salted nuts.

Khan aims to use the ban as part of a campaign to tackle rising levels of childhood obesity.

Childhood obesity levels in London are worse than those in other parts of the country.

