Pakistan: Two suspects arrested in Chinese consulate attack

By ANI

KARACHI: Authorities in Pakistan have arrested two suspected facilitators believed to have been involved in Friday's terrorist assault on the Chinese consulate here.

While one suspect was arrested from Karachi, the other was apprehended at Shahdadpur on Saturday in a joint operation undertaken by law enforcement officials.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that at least one suspect was in touch with the terrorists prior to the foiled attempt.

READ| Brave Pakistan lady police officer prevented terrorists from reaching Chinese consulate staff

Both the suspects arrested are undergoing interrogations at an undisclosed location, and their identities have not been revealed by the authorities as of yet.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah met with China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Saturday and stated that the terrorists had arrived from Balochistan. He also mentioned that security at the Sindh-Balochistan border will be beefed up following the incident.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister mentioned that he has ordered a security audit of all consulates.

The Ambassador appreciated the prompt action showcased by Pakistan's police forces.

The suspected suicide bombers were gunned down by security forces before they could enter the consulate premises. However, two civilians and two policemen were killed during the attack.

Nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines and explosives were recovered from the possession of the three dead terrorists. The staff of the consulate escaped unscathed.