Home World

NATO Urges Russia to release all Sailors, Ships detained in Kerch Strait Incident

According to the FSB, the Ukrainian vessels did not react to legal demands of the Russian coastal guard ships accompanying them and made dangerous maneuvers.

Published: 27th November 2018 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo | AP)

By UNI

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Monday to release immediately all Ukrainian navy ships and sailors detained on Sunday in an attempt to enter the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"There is no justification for the use of military force against Ukrainian ships and naval personnel. So we call on Russia to release immediately the Ukrainian sailors and ships it ceased yesterday. And we call for calm and restraint," Stoltenberg said at a press point following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

ALSO READ | Russia seizes three Ukrainian naval ships near Crimea

On Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that three ships of the Ukrainian Navy crossed the Russian sea border, entered the temporarily closed area of the Russian territorial waters, and were moving from the Black Sea toward the Kerch Strait in violation of Articles 19 and 21 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

According to the FSB, the Ukrainian vessels did not react to legal demands of the Russian coastal guard ships accompanying them and made dangerous maneuvers.

They were detained after violating the Russian state border.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jens Stoltenberg Ukrainian navy ships Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp