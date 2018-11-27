Home World

Pakistani men sexually exploiting British Sikh girls: Study

According to daily mail: `The research has found verification demonstration a history of predominantly Pakistani grooming gangs targeting young Sikh females for over 50 years.'

Published: 27th November 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

LONDON: A recent study has found out that Gangs of predominantly Pakistani men are sexually abusing British Sikh girls.

As reported by Daily Mail, Sikh Mediation and Rehabilitation Team charity in a report titled, " The Religiously Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of Young Sikh Women across the UK" has made the said revelation.

According to daily mail: `The research has found verification demonstration a history of predominantly Pakistani grooming gangs targeting young Sikh females for over 50 years.'

Described as an exploratory study, it looks at reported cases of abuse against Sikh girls - of Indian background - dating back to the 1970s.

In many cases, according to the report, the men would groom a girl before passing her round to other members of their family.

The girls would be snared by `fashionably dressed adult Pakistani men traveling in flamboyant vehicles in predominantly Sikh dominated areas and schools, report quoted by Daily Mail said.

Sikh community leaders say the problem started in the 1960s.

The charity asserted that its report is not a `witch-hunt against any individual, community, culture or faith' - adding that nothing would change unless awareness was spread in this regard.

Labour MP Sarah Champion demanded an investigation by saying, "I was shocked when I first heard about the organized abuse of Sikh girls by mostly Pakistani men'.

The newspapers quoted her saying, 'When I started speaking to Sikh women, I could not believe how widespread the grooming and abuse was - and that this has been going on for decades. We need to speak of the abuse of Sikh girls to take it out of the shadows and make sure the authorities take it seriously. '

The Rotherham MP added: 'There needs to be a full investigation into the systematic abuse of Sikh girls.'

'The over representation of such perpetrators in selecting non-Muslim victims would appear to be indicative of a wider acceptability in certain sections of the community towards the targeting of young females from outside of the Pakistani community or Muslim faith. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikh Pakistani men Pakistan Pakistanis and sikh girls

Comments(4)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • MJ
    May be with the help orr in connivance of khalistanis.
    1 day ago reply

  • SuchindranathAiyerS
    Moslem men exploit all women. That is their religion. Britain is another India now. The mass gang rapes of young girls by Pakistani men in Britain is well known and papered over by Govt. Some of these girls are Sikh.
    2 days ago reply

  • L R Kanuri
    What a shame. How the UK governmentis silent spectator in all these years. What are the sikh communities doing to protect their girl child from this menace. Is it also part of live jehad against sikh community.
    2 days ago reply

  • NKSA
    To sum it up this is called lovej*had. No one should have qualms in mentioning it and accepting the fact. Only when you accept the facts there is a remedy.
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp