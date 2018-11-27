Home World

Riot over relocation of Hindu temple in Malaysia, 21 detained

The melee began early Monday morning when a group of intruders attacked Indian devotees praying at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in central Selangor state's Subang Jaya township and torched vehicles.

Police remove the wreckage of a burned car after rioting outside Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SUBANG JAYA: Malaysian police said Tuesday that 21 people have been arrested over rioting that broke out amid a dispute over the relocation of a Hindu temple outside Kuala Lumpur.

The melee began early Monday morning when a group of intruders attacked Indian devotees praying at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in central Selangor state's Subang Jaya township and torched vehicles. Another group of men retaliated early Tuesday morning by vandalizing the office of property developer MCT Berhad near the temple and also set some vehicles ablaze.

MCT's unit One City Development Sdn. Bhd. owns the land on which the temple sits and is embroiled in a legal tussle to relocate the century-old temple to an area nearby. Government officials and police were quick to dispel rumors on social media that it was a racial conflict.

Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said 21 people were detained and will be investigated for rioting with weapons and arson.

A man prays at Sri Maha Mariamman temple after rioting in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Photo | AP)

He said nearly two dozen vehicles were torched but the situation is calm and under control. Some 700 anti-riot personnel have been deployed to ensure peace in the area, he added.

Temple members told local media that the mob, mainly ethnic Malays, were armed with weapons such as knives and had told devotees to leave the temple because the land is owned by One City Development.

In a statement Monday, the developer denied that it orchestrated the attack on the temple. It said it abhorred the violence and had no reason to engage a mob after going through a lengthy court process. It said it had also offered compensation to build a new temple and had delayed the temple relocation to accommodate rituals tied to the move.

Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the incident was being investigated and warned the public not to make statements that could stoke racial disharmony and hurt national security.

Racial clashes have been rare in multiracial Malaysia since deadly race riots in 1969. Ethnic Malays account for nearly two-thirds of the country's 31 million people, with large Chinese and Indian minorities.

