Home World

Sri Lanka MPs boycott parliament as crisis drags on

Sirisena loyalists refused to show up at parliament in Colombo, where last week opposing MPs scuffled and threw objects across the chamber, forcing the legislature to adjourn.

Published: 27th November 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Parliament

Sri Lankan Speaker Karu Jayasuriya conducts parliament in Colombo. (Photo|AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Allies of Sri Lanka's embattled president Maithripala Sirisena boycotted parliament Tuesday as the country drifted into the second month of political turmoil.

Sirisena loyalists refused to show up at parliament in Colombo, where last week opposing MPs scuffled and threw objects across the chamber, forcing the legislature to adjourn.

The island has been politically paralysed since October 26 when Sirisena sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapakse.

READ| Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to probe alleged fraud by Ranil Wickremesinghe's regime

Parliament has twice voted against the former strongman president but he has refused to back down. Wickremesinghe, who holds a majority on the floor, has also not stepped aside.

The speaker of parliament has not recognised either man -- leaving the country adrift with rival factions claiming to command a government. Sirisena allies have accused the speaker of bias.

"We will not attend parliament until the speaker agrees to act impartially," said Nimal de Silva, an MP from Sirisena's United People's Freedom Alliance.

Their opponents taunted the president, who has ruled out reimposing Wickremesinghe even as Sri Lanka remains locked in a power vacuum.

"Usually you see opposition (parties) boycotting," Eran Wickramaratne, Wickremesinghe loyalists, told parliament Tuesday. 

"But in Sri Lanka you have the unique situation where a party which claims to be the government is staying away from parliament."

The ousted prime minister's United National Party plans to move a motion in parliament Friday to block any new spending by Sirisena's administration.

Sri Lanka risks entering 2019 without parliament having approved a budget for the year.  Moody's recently downgraded Sri Lanka's credit rating amid warnings the island could default on its considerable foreign debt.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena Sri Lanka crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp